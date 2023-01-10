UPDATE, 4pm: A CFA spokesperson has confirmed two farm vehicles were "completely destroyed" in this afternoon's fire near Rochester.
They said the fire spread to around 50ha in size, with two air appliances deployed to assist fighting the blaze.
Crews are still in the area and continuing to mop up the scene.
CFA says the cause is believed to be non-suspicious and no properties were under threat.
UPDATE, 3.15pm: Firefighters have brought the blaze under control, according to VicEmergency.
The website says 15 crews attended the medium-sized blaze and were able to control it by 3.13pm.
EARLIER: Firefighters are working to contain a blaze that has started in the state's north this afternoon.
At least 10 crews are responding to a grassfire along Tonkin Road at Diggora, near Rochester.
An alert has been released to residents in the area, stating there is no threat to the Diggora and Lockington areas.
The Country Fire Authority has said there is smoke travelling from a northerly direction towards Mccoll Road.
Residents are urged to monitor conditions and stay informed.
What you should do:
Impacts in your area:
Use multiple sources to stay informed:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.