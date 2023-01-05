AFTER finding success with its ales, draughts and stouts, the East Bendigo Brewing Company is taking on a new venture - whisky.
The first batches of a Bendigo-based whisky have been barrelled in Mayfair Park where they will mature for two years before going on sale.
EBBC owner Doug Brooke said distilling whisky was a natural extension for the brewery with the production processes proving similar.
"Whisky is like a distilled beer. It fits in with half of our operation to make our wash (fermented product) in-house," he said.
"We wanted to make something that is relevant locally. Central Victoria is in the heart of grain country, and whisky and beer is derived from grain.
"If we were doing rum it wouldn't have context because we are 2000km from the nearest cane field. Whisky belongs to this area."
The two-year wait for the first sip of EBBC whisky is in line with Australian law.
"In two years' time we will have a product we can launch. By law, you have to barrel it for two years if you are selling it," Mr Brooke said. "So it is a long-term project. We are building a bank ready for release in 2025.
"It is an emerging trend. There are a number of breweries installing distills. One in Ballarat has been working on something for a couple of years. Harcourt Cider has installed a still for brandy."
As with craft beer, whisky has a large number of varieties with Mr Brooke looking to a sweeter bourbon-based whisky.
"My personal taste runs to a sweeter style - the bourbon end of spectrum - with sweet coconut and vanilla derived from corn," he said.
"The other thing we are interested in is a blended whisky like Johnny Walker or Grant's. Then we will also have special cask stuff like single malt that will be ready in five or 10 years' time.
"We have single-use bourbon barrels from the United States because with barrels being responsible for a fair chunk of flavour - if you want a US-style whisky, using an American bourbon barrel will bring you closer to that flavour."
Mr Brooke said the whisky was set to be made available across central Victoria where EBBC had already established its customer base.
"We have decided not to sell outside the region and think we can sell everything we make through the region of Echuca, Bendigo, Shepparton, Ballarat and down to Geelong," he said. "We have a good relationship with our customers and think we can grow our presence.
"By adding whisky as a category, we aren't asking for more beer shelf space in stores.
"Once we have launched in the local area, there are also export opportunities for Asia."
The introduction of a whisky to the EBBC cellars comes after a successful year for them on the beer front.
At the Australian International Beer Awards the brewery won 11 medals - three silver and eight bronze - for their pale ale, Indian pale ale, Session IPA, Bendigo Pale and Bendigo Draught products.
"We were pleased to come away with medals from the AIBAs, which I think is the biggest annual beer show in the world," Mr Brooke said. "It is a good way to see the benchmark for craft beers and get feedback.
"Business was also good in 2022 in spite of headwinds with interest rates and the rising the cost of products and fuel."
Mr Brooke said drinking tastes had evolved in the 10 years Brookes Beer and East Bendigo Brewing Company had been operating.
"The industry is changing really rapidly and so are the drinkers out there," he said. "So there is a new generation of drinker emerging and the choice of booze available compared to even a couple of years ago is enormous.
"What we are hearing from economic commentators is that 2023 is going to be hard. The feedback from retailers is that premium end demand has evaporated and people are looking for value.
"People don't have $35 to spend on wine, they have $25. It's the same for people buying six-packs.
"Our philosophy on beer is making sure it is good beer at affordable price. We are happy with where we are positioned, we have a great loyal base and our retail relationships are built to last."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
