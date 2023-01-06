Police are on the hunt for a man and a woman who stole two motorbikes and related equipment from a Kyabram business on January 3.
According to police, the pair used a white Nissan Navara twin cab to ram into Kyabram Motorcycles on Allan Street about 4.15am.
They stole a Sherco brand motorcycle and left, towing it behind the ute, before returning and stealing another motorcycle and gear.
Investigators have released CCTV footage in the hope someone may recognise the two burglars
The male is described as approximately 183cm tall, thin build wearing navy track pants and a black jumper with a face covering and a black cap and black Asics brand shoes with a red logo.
The female is described as approximately 165cm tall with a medium build and was wearing strappy sandals.
One of the bikes may have been seen in the Mooroopna area, police say.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
