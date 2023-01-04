V/Line train passengers will be pocketing huge savings within three months, with promised price caps on fares set to take effect on March 31.
In the lead-up to last year's state election, Labor committed to capping the cost of daily tickets on the regional network at the same price as metropolitan fares.
That means from the end of March a daily regional ticket will fall from a peak hour maximum of $68.80 to $9.20, or $4.60 concession.
Myki regional passes for travel on 28 to 365 days a year, also capped at the Melbourne rate, will fall from $40.82 a day to $5.52.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The Bendigo Advertiser understands the Department of Transport and Planning has been working with myki's operators and V/Line to ensure the implementation date is met.
The replacement of the myki ticketing system - for which a procurement process is underway - would not affect the promised discount, which would continue to apply under a new ticketing system, according to the department.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.