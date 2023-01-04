UPDATE, 12.30pm: Services have resumed between Bendigo and Castlemaine.
"We anticipate delays of up to 30 minutes following an earlier rail equipment fault," a V/Line spokesperson said.
The following service have been altered:
To Southern Cross:
From Southern Cross:
Passengers are urged t listen to platform and conductor announcements for more information about services.
"We are sorry for the delay to your journey and appreciate your patience this morning," the spokesperson said.
EARLIER: V/Line has advised passangers trains along part of the Bendigo line will be replaced by coaches due to an issue near the city this morning.
Travellers will need to board buses to travel between Bendigo and Castlemaine due to a rail equipment fault at Kangaroo Flat.
Once aboard the shuttle coaches, people will be able to connect with train services.
Passengers are advised to allow an additional 90 minutes for their journey.
"We are assessing the situation and will advise when trains will resume," a V/Line spokesperson said.
A number of service changes have been announced:
To Southern Cross:
From Southern Cross:
You can find more information at vline.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and Buloke and Campaspe Shire news at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
