Passengers can board the 6.41am Southern Cross - Sunbury service to connect with replacement coaches at Sunbury to complete their journey The 6.25am Southern Cross - Bendigo service will not run today

Passengers can board the 7.10am Southern Cross - Sunbury service to connect with replacement coaches at Sunbury to complete their journey The 7.02am Southern Cross - Echuca service will originate from Bendigo at 9.03am

Passengers can board the 7.50am Southern Cross - Sunbury service to connect with replacement coaches at Sunbury to complete their journey The 7.39am Southern Cross - Swan Hill service will originate from Bendigo at 10am

