Drivers are being urged to get in contact with dealers after the recall of more than 8000 KIA cars due to a dangerous transmission issue.
The federal transport department said all 2020-2022 MQA KIA Sorento vehicles were affected by the issue which could potentially cause a fatal accident or serious injuries.
The recall notice said the transmission electric oil pump circuit board may develop cracks due to production issues which could cause the oil pump to fail.
READ MORE:
"If the EOP fails, hydraulic pressure will be lost and the vehicle may lose drive thereby increasing the risk of an accident resulting in serious injury or death to vehicle occupants and other road users," the recall notice said.
Owners of the affected model should immediately contact a KIA dealer and schedule an appointment to have the transmission software updated.
Other vehicles recalled recently include the JEEP Grand Cherokee 2017-2019; Honda CR-V Civic 2021-2022; KIA MQ4 Sorento 2020-2022; AUDI Q3 2022; Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 2020-2021; KIA XM Sorento 2012-2014; Mercedes-Benz V Class V250M 2020-2022; Lexus IS, GS, GS F, RC, and RC F 2012-2018.
More information for vehicle owners is available at vehiclerecalls.gov.au/recalls.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.