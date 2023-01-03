ASPIRING pet owners are being warned to be wary of illegal pet breeders or sellers by the RSPCA Victoria.
The reminder to be vigilant when searching for a new pet comes after RSPCA Victoria's Major Investigations Team raided two linked properties in Ballarat in December.
RSPCA inspectors executed multiple warrants regarding the alleged illegal sale of kittens from an unregistered domestic animal business.
Six Burmese kittens were seized due to non-compliance with the mandatory Code of Practice with a number of suspects being investigated.
RSPCA Victoria's inspectorate team leader for major investigations Lisa Calleja said illegal breeders and sellers often requested to meet in public places to illegally complete the sale of the animal.
It is illegal to buy or sell animals in public places such as parks, roadsides and car parks.
"A responsible breeder will answer all your questions, provide accurate information, and will allow you to visit the location where the animal lives to ensure the standard of care and living conditions are appropriate and that it has been bred for a temperament suited to being a pet," Ms Calleja said.
"Many people unknowingly purchase animals from illegal businesses that sell animals from public places to hide the location of their operations."
Ms Calleja said research was important to people hoping to welcome a new pet to their family.
"If you cannot find a suitable pet to adopt and instead choose to purchase, it is important to make sure you are purchasing from a registered breeder operating a legal breeding facility," she said.
Ms Calleja said illegal breeders or sellers often operate covertly and provide misleading information.
"The subjects of RSPCA Victoria investigations are often sophisticated networks that use covert methods, so our inspectorate team relies on the public for information that may assist with investigations," she said.
"Significant investigations and successful prosecutions do eventuate as a direct result of tip-offs from the public, so we encourage anyone with information to make a report.
"All details, no matter how insignificant they may seem, are welcome and all tip offs are reviewed."
People looking to become a pet owner can consult the RSPCA Smart Puppy and Dog Buyer's Guide or the RSPCA Smart Kitten and Cat Buyers Guide for guidelines on finding a reputable breeder.
Tips include visiting the place where the puppy or kitten was born, meeting the mother of the dog or cat (and father if possible) to ensure they are happy and healthy, and checking the breeder provides a high standard of care and living conditions for all their animals.
According to the Domestic Animals Act 1994, dogs and cats must be sold from either a registered domestic animal business, from a private residence or sold at a place where an animal sale permit is in place.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
