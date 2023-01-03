Victorians in the market for a used car are being urged to prioritise safety, with the release of the 2022 used car safety ratings.
Roads minister Melissa Horne said the ratings showed that people driving in the lowest-rated car were eight times more likely to die or be seriously injured in a crash than people travelling in the highest-rated car.
The used car safety ratings (UCSR), released annually by Monash University Accident Research Centre (MUARC), will help Victorians to choose the safest used car in their budget, across all vehicle categories.
"The risk of death or serious injury is significantly lower for people driving a car with modern safety features, and these ratings make it easier for people to find a safe car in their budget," Minister Horne said.
Of the 389 vehicles rated, 55 received a five-star rating, and 13 were awarded 'safer pick' status. Fifty-nine models were rated poor (two stars), and a further 59 were very poor (one star).
The age of a vehicle continues to be a significant factor, largely because safety features such as auto emergency braking, lane keep assist, electronic stability control and side curtain airbags are not as common on older cars.
Of the more than 125 drivers and passengers who died on Victoria's roads in 2022, at least 65 involved vehicles aged 10 years or older.
Encouragingly, Transport Accident Commission's (TAC) latest road safety monitor survey revealed Victorians are increasingly prioritising safety, with 70 per cent of respondents considering safety features the most important factor when buying a vehicle.
TAC chief executive Joe Calafiore said some of these features could be life saving.
"No one is immune to a mistake on the roads and modern vehicle safety features like auto emergency braking, lane keep assist and electronic stability control could save your life," he said.
MUARC calculated the 2022 UCSR by analysing the records from more than nine million vehicles in police-reported road crashes in New Zealand and Australia between 1987 and 2020. The ratings consider the protection cars offer to drivers in a crash, harm to other road users, combined crashworthiness and crash risk.
To browse the ratings and search for a safe used car, visit the TAC's howsafeisyourcar.com.au
