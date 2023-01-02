Rosalind Park rotunda taped off after apparent vandal attack

Rosalind Park's rotunda has been the victim of an apparent vandal attack.
The Advertiser was alerted to the issue on Sunday afternoon and the structure has been taped off.
It appears the ceiling has been graffitied and at least one can of paint has been tipped on the floor.
The rotunda has CCTV cameras installed, however on Monday morning Bendigo police were not aware of the incident.
It is not the first time the structure has been targeted; its handrail was destroyed by vandals in 2020.
