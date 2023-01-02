Bendigo Advertiser
Melissa Joy and Cultivate Farms team up to support future farmers

Lucy Williams
Lucy Williams
Updated January 4 2023 - 5:59pm, first published January 2 2023 - 1:30pm
Victorian AgriFutures Rural Women's Award winner Melissa Joy will help teach future farmers the ropes through the Regenerator program. Picture supplied

Small scale farmers new to the Kyneton area, or those just starting out on their agricultural journey, are set to benefit from a year-long program designed to help them get the best results from their land.

