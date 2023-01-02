Happy New Year: reflections on 2022 and messages of hope for 2023

While 2022 has brought great challenges, the past year has affirmed my belief in the power of community, and what can be achieved when we all work together. Bendigo Foodshare only exists because of the enormous support of our community and my heart has warmed as I've witnessed so many beautiful acts of generosity throughout the year. The recent floods have brought out the very best in people. Our phone has run hot, with individuals, businesses and community partners calling with the simple question, "What can I do to help?" As a result, we have been able to get an additional 20,000kg of food into flood-impacted communities to date, with another 20,000kg to follow early in 2023.