Police swoop in car park after alleged Long Gully home invasion

POLICE have swooped in the carpark of a fast food restaurant following an alleged Long Gully aggravated home invasion.
Officers from the tactical Special Operations Group arrested a 50-year-old man in Stawell at about 3pm yesterday, police say.
The arrest follows an Armed Crime Squad investigation into an Excell Street incident on Thursday December 1.
Investigators allege a victim was assaulted and threatened. They say shots were fired outside the home shortly before midnight.
No one was physically injured during the incident.
The Melton South man has been charged with a range of offences including aggravated home invasion, reckless conduct endanger serious injury, prohibited person possess a firearm, intentionally cause injury and threat to inflict serious injury.
He has been remanded to appear before Ballarat Magistrates' Court today.
Two other men have been arrested and charged.
They include a 33-year-old from Pascoe Vale and a 26-year-old from Bundoora.
The Special Operations Group arrested them on December 2 and December 12, respectively.
Each has been charged with aggravated home invasion, reckless conduct endanger serious injury, prohibited person possess a firearm, intentionally cause injury and threat to inflict serious injury.
They have been remanded to appear before Melbourne Magistrates' Court on February 27, 2023.
