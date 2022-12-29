Travellers should be aware of disruptions and closures impacting metro and regional train lines early next year, the Major Transport Infrastructure Authority says.
The MTIA says Victoria's Big Build will cause delays to rail and road for people travelling to Melbourne.
Maintenance on the West Gate Bridge, a two-week closure of the City Loop and major works on the Metro Tunnel Project are all planned for the first two months of 2023.
Works are currently causing major delays on the West Gate Bridge and maintenance is expected to conclude on Wednesday, January 4.
The City Loop, which includes Melbourne Central Station and Southern Cross Station, will be closed from 9pm on Monday, January 2 until the last service on Sunday, January 15.
Visitors to Melbourne who would normally use the City Loop are encouraged to walk or use additional tram services.
"Victoria's Big Build is powering ahead in 2023 as we continue to upgrade regional and city connections to make it safer, quicker and easier for all commuters to get around," a MTIA spokesperson said.
"We are grateful for everyone's patience and encourage regional Victorians to continue to enjoy the Melbourne CBD and all it has to offer during summer."
"As we upgrade every regional passenger line and rail connections in the city the message is simple - if you're travelling to Melbourne this summer it is important to plan ahead."
The Bendigo, Echuca and Swan Hill train lines will experience their own disruptions in February and March, as train detection upgrades on level crossings continue.
Coaches will replace trains between Southern Cross, Bendigo and Swan Hill from Tuesday, February 21 to Sunday, March 5 and from Bendigo to Swan Hill from Monday, March 6 to Wednesday, March 8.
Regional Victorians are asked to allow extra time and plan their journey by checking the PTV or VicTraffic apps before travelling.
