Bendigo Health's COVID screening clinic will close on Saturday following a state government decision to end funding for PCR testing.
Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas announced last week all state-funded PCR testing centres would close on December 31.
From January 1 PCR tests will be available via GP referrals at pathology clinics or at the GP respiratory clinic in Spring Gully, and are considered necessary only for those whose health is vulnerable.
Rapid Antigen Tests (RATs), which have been available free of charge from the clinic, will not be available from Bendigo Health after Saturday but can be collected from the City of Great Bendigo customer service offices in Bendigo and Heathcote from Tuesday.
Goldfields libraries in Kangaroo Flat, Eaglehawk and Bendigo will also distribute the tests.
Nurse unit manager Veronica Steegs said people should not have concerns about relying on RATs, which could pick up all strains.
"If you have the virus you will definitely test positive on a RAT test," she said.
"There may be a delay of a day or so but they will pick it up as your viral load goes up over the course of the illness."
The results of the tests were also accepted for work and other official purposes.
Bendigo Health said the closure brought to an end a significant part of its pandemic response over the past three years.
Since January 2021, 624,000 PCR tests have been administered by Bendigo Health staff in Bendigo and at outreach locations across the Loddon Mallee region.
Acting CEO David Rosaia thanked the hundreds of staff and hundreds of thousands of community members who were involved with the testing facility at various stages during the pandemic.
"We all remember the queues down Barnard Street and at the Showgrounds during various outbreaks. Our staff have consistently dealt with high-pressure situations and their efforts over such a long period won't ever be forgotten," he said.
