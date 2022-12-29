Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Health COVID testing clinic to close on Saturday after funding cancelled

By Jenny Denton
December 29 2022
Meg Trantor readies to take a swab at Bendigo Health's Stewart St COVID clinic. Photo by Brendan McCarthy

Bendigo Health's COVID screening clinic will close on Saturday following a state government decision to end funding for PCR testing.

