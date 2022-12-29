Maryborough's annual New Years Day celebration returns this Sunday.
The 160th instalment of the Maryborough Highland Gathering features the classic piped band street parade, athletics all day, Highland dancing and games and traditional strongmen events.
The Gathering was first held in 1857 and has been conducted every year with the exceptions of World War 1 and the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced a recent two-year hiatus.
The event pays homage to the Scottish gold prospectors and businessmen who arrived in the goldfields in the 1850s and celebrated New Years in their own style.
Sports secretary of the Maryborough Highland Society, Nick Weaver, said the excitement is palpable with the Gathering just around the corner.
"We can't wait for it, it's been two years since our last Gathering," he said. "The vibe in town and around the community is that everyone seems to be looking forward to it.
"It should be great and we're just hoping for a nice day of weather. We know it'll probably be a warmish day, but we're hoping we'll get a huge crowd down there."
Mr Weaver said the Gathering, considered the longest running sporting event in Australia, has attracted over 440 athletes from across the country for the athletics events.
Athletics starts at 10am and runs all day, culminating in the $15,000 Max Martin Memorial Maryborough Gift, contested over 120 metres.
Mr Weaver said the support from sponsors has been amazing, as the Society continues to strive for parity in the men's and women's gift's prize money by 2024.
"We are really fortunate our town here is very giving and we have an event here that everyone's proud about the history of," he said.
"People really want to really want to have it back, which is great."
MORE NEWS:
There is a slew of woodchopping and strongmen events including the caver toss, shot put and heavy stones event.
The New Year celebrations are highlighted by 12 piped bands and the popular Girl on the Drum spectacular featuring a dancer on top a base drum, lifted to the shoulders of three Scotsmen.
With the weather expected to be in the high 30 degrees range on Sunday, Mr Weaver said there will be plenty of shade and water on site.
Bendigo band Equalize will see out the event with a concert before a fireworks display at 10pm.
The Society is aiming for a crowd between 5000 and 8000 people, in line with pre-COVID numbers.
It all takes place at Princes Park, Maryborough and tickets are $16 for adults, $8 for seniors and children under 16 enter for free.
