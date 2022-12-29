Bendigo Advertiser
Christmas Eve lottery draw nets almost $900,000 for Maryborough woman

By David Chapman
Updated December 29 2022 - 7:03pm, first published 11:00am
Christmas came early for one Maryborough woman when she won more than $896,000 in the weekend's TattsLotto draw.

