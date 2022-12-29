Christmas came early for one Maryborough woman when she won more than $896,000 in the weekend's TattsLotto draw.
Despite always hoping she'd win the big one someday, the woman admits she was left completely overwhelmed by the revelation of her success from the Christmas Eve draw.
The Victorian resident held one of the seven division one winning entries in Saturday Lotto draw 4323, drawn Saturday, December 24, 2022. Each division one winning entry scored $823,588.63.
In addition to winning division one, the woman's System 8 entry also scored division two six times, division three six times and division four 15 times, bolstering her total prize to $896,512.63.
The winner was completely oblivious to the enormity of her good fortune until it was confirmed by an official from The Lott.
"Wow," she exclaimed.
"Nearly $900,000? Oh goodness me.
"Oh, thank you very much."
The winner shared she'd been playing the same set of "special" numbers for more than two decades.
"I've been playing for 24 years using my special numbers - family birthdays and things like that," she said.
"They've been very good to me these numbers, but nothing quite like this!
"I'm a bit overwhelmed at the moment."
When asked how she might enjoy her prize, the stunned winner said she wouldn't be rushing into any decisions and would need time to think.
"This prize means a lot. It's a big moment," she said.
"I didn't think it would ever happen, but I had faith.
"I don't know what I'll do just yet, but it's going to be a great 2023!"
The woman's winning marked System 8 entry was purchased at Maryborough News & Lotto, 192 High Street, Maryborough.
Maryborough News & Lotto owner Cheryle Forster said the win was the 38th the outlet had sold since it first opened.
"We were over the moon when we found out we'd sold a division one winning entry," Ms Forster said.
"What a magnificent way to celebrate Christmas for the lucky winner. Everybody needs something to celebrate after the last few years of ups and downs with COVID," she exclaimed
"Congratulation to our winner. What a magnificent way to start off 2023. We are all so happy for you.
"Bring on the next one! Keep them coming!"
MORE NEWS: Grave rules add fresh agony for loved ones
The winning numbers in TattsLotto draw 4323 on 24 December 2022 were 4, 32, 8, 39, 7 and 24, while the supplementary numbers were 34 and 17.
Across Australia, there were seven division one winning entries in TattsLotto draw 4323 - two each from Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria and one from Western Australia.
The Lott's division one winning tally has now reached 423 so far this calendar year.
In the financial year, TattsLotto created 196 millionaires across Australia.
During this time, there were 324 division one winning in TattsLotto entries across Australia that collectively won more than $461.69 million.
There are more chances to win big with tonight's Powerball offering $100 million, while TattsLotto's $40 Million Megadraw is this weekend.
Last financial year, Australia's Official Lotteries contributed more than $1.6 billion via state lottery taxes and donations to help community initiatives such as hospitals, health research, disaster relief and education.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.