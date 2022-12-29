Greater Bendigo residents can expect their rates to rise next financial year, with the Victorian government announcing a big jump in the rate cap for local government authorities.
A new cap of 3.5 per cent has been announced for the 2023/24 financial year, up from the 1.75 per cent rate cap for 2022/23.
According to a statement from the government, the Essential Services Commission recommended a cap of four per cent, but the government set a cap 0.5 less than that, "taking into account cost of living pressures facing ratepayers".
The government caps rates to limit the amount a council can increase its total revenue from general rates and municipal charges for the year.
For the 2022/23 financial year the rate cap was increased to 1.75 per cent, an increase the City of Greater Bendigo passed on to residents.
That was up from the 2021/22 rate cap of 1.5 per cent - the lowest since the the rate capping system was introduced in 2016.
The City of Greater Bendigo will announce its 2023/24 budget in May next year.
The rate cap has been previously criticised for tightening council budgets and resulting in higher fees collected through other revenue tools such as user fees.
Rates pay for services and infrastructure such as parks, libraries, roads and sports grounds and are set individually by councils during the budget process.
Local councils can decide whether to increase rates in line with the cap, or lower.
"The rate cap for the next financial year takes into account higher inflation and the need to protect Victorians from uncontrolled rate hikes, while ensuring councils can continue to deliver vital community services," Minister for Local Government Melissa Horne said.
"Each council is responsible for setting rates within the rate cap based on the needs of their community."
"Community members have the chance to engage with their local councils as they make decisions about rate rises through their budget process each year."
According to the state government, council rates were increasing by an average of six per cent every year in the decade before the rate capping system was introduced in 2016.
