Bendigo Health "continued to excel in patient care" in the 2021-22 financial year according to the service's leadership, despite the continuing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organisation, whose annual report was tabled in state parliament this week, failed to meet its targets on some performance priorities but that was in the context of heightened pressure due to the increased prevalence of COVID-19, its acting CEO said.
"Our staff have done incredibly well during a challenging year that has seen record demand for our health service, staff furlough, multiple COVID waves and hundreds of COVID inpatients," David Rosaia said.
Notable among the missed targets were those relating to timeframes for patients' transfer or care.
These included "transfer from ambulance to emergency department within 40 minutes", which occurred in 76 per cent, compared to a target of 90 per cent, of cases; "category 1 to 5 emergency patients seen within the clinically recommended time", which was at 64 per cent, compared to a target of 80 percent of patients; "emergency patients with a length of emergency department stay of less than four hours", which was 55 per cent compared to an 81 per cent target; and "mental health-related presentations with a stay of less than four hours in emergency", which was at 57 per cent compared to a desired 81 per cent.
Mr Rosaia said the performance data was monitored closely as part of a culture of continuous improvement.
Meanwhile the leadership team described a string of achievements in the organisation's annual report.
The service played a central role in vaccinating the Loddon Mallee region, carrying out 79 per cent - over 170,000 - of more than 215,000 vaccinations.
Its Loddon Mallee Public Health Unit conducted 360 outreach vaccination clinics across prisons, farms, places of worship and aged care facilities and managed 812 exposure sites and 411 outbreaks throughout the Greater Bendigo, Mount Alexander, Macedon Ranges, Campaspe and Gannawarra shires.
IN OTHER NEWS:
While construction of the $60 million day rehabilitation centre forged ahead, with main works expected to be finished in 2023, Bendigo Health introduced a new strategic plan, a new software management tool and new ambulance offloading and emergency department systems and increased its 'at home' care.
An October 18, 2021 notice of non-compliance issued to the Golden Oaks Nursing Home for failure to meet personal and clinical care and governance standards was lifted, with the issues subsequently addressed and the facility receiving accreditation for three years in November.
In February the service reached a "significant milestone" when it launched a Reconciliation Action Plan, which is focused on closing the healthcare gap and improving Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander employment within Bendigo Health.
Work continued on developing a gender equality plan.
During the 2021-22 year Bendigo Health "onboarded" its 5000th staff member, while facilities management provider Spotless hired 1800 additional staff in a range of clinical and non-clinical roles.
Departing the organisation, after more than 20 years service, was executive director of clinical operations Robyn Lindsay, who accepted the role of CEO at Echuca Regional Health.
Also leaving, after six years in the role, was Chair of Bendigo Health Bob Cameron, who is handing the reins to Dr Ewa Piejko, a GP and board member, whose appointment was announced in April.
Speaking for the board Dr Piejko acknowledged "the extraordinary efforts" staff had put in over the past year, with many "asked to work longer hours, forego leave and work in unfamiliar areas throughout the COVID pandemic".
"You have risen to these challenges and many more, proving how adaptable, hardworking and committed to our community you are," she told them.
