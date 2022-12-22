Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News
In Depth

After 19 years of operation, Dymocks Bendigo owner Harry Hart will close his store for the final time this weekend

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated December 22 2022 - 6:41pm, first published 1:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dymocks Bendigo owner Harry Hart will close the store for good this weekend. Harry has been battling esophageal cancer. Picture by David Chapman

A PASSION for reading led Harry Hart to running his own book store.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.