A PASSION for reading led Harry Hart to running his own book store.
Two decades on and battling esophageal cancer, Harry is preparing to close Dymocks Bendigo for good.
The decision to walk away from the book store was a difficult one for Harry but he believes it would not be fair on his wife or staff to carry on the shop on their own without him.
"It's really sad for us, my wife and I," he said, signalling an end to 19 years of managing the Dymocks bookstore.
Harry has spent the past three years battling esophageal cancer but sadly the most recent diagnosis is terminal.
"I was on clinical trials until recently where it was found cancer has come back and there was nothing more to do," Harry said.
"Doctors have given me a timeline between three and six months (to live).
"From when I was first diagnosed we knew this day coming.
"Yes, it's more real now but in fairness to the staff, I can't continue to do what I have been doing. It's not fair on them."
The decision to close the popular store came when Harry realised he was not in the right frame of mind to sell the business.
"I mulled it over for a long time," he said.
"Dymocks have done nothing to help. They haven't contacted me in three years to see how I'm going. They know we are closing and haven't contacted me.
"If I wanted to move the shop on, selling it in the current market could take six to eight months. I don't have time or inclination to go through that process.
"The best option was tidy it up before something happened. I don't want to leave it to my wife to do."
Harry said when he was initially diagnosed, his cancer was already at stage 4 - eliminating the possibility of surgery.
His treatment at Monash in Melbourne saw him make fortnightly trips for chemotherapy and monthly trips for CAT scans.
"When I was diagnosed, the main cancer was in my esophagus," he said.
"I had two tumours in my liver and a tumour in the lymph nodes in my neck. They couldn't do surgery because the cancer had metastasised.
"I had three good years and had it a lot better than other people. I have been able to say goodbye, tell people I love them. I have no regrets.
"I've progressively worked less and less and haven't had a break from chemo (for three years).
"In between that I have 30 days' straight of radiation and sometimes haven't been well enough to get out of bed."
Upon reaching his decision to close Dymocks, Harry reflected on the loyal customers and staff that made his business such a joy.
"The staff have been marvellous, I couldn't praise them any higher," he said. "We all had a bit of a cry when I told them.
"I have never been one for fanfare. I didn't want to do an elaborate closing down. I just wanted to put it out there saying 'it's not by choice, it's purely due to me physically being unable to'.
"The sad part for us is (saying farewell to) our customers who have been fantastic. Not being there to help and offer them the service we have will be sad."
In his remaining months, Harry plans to spend as much time as possible with wife Jenny and their family.
"I'm a pragmatist. I would love the situation to change, but it's not going to," Harry said. "So there is no point being morose and whatnot.
"My wife and I aren't extravagant travellers but we will spend time with the people we care about and do the things we want to do. Create some new memories. For me, it's all about preparing Jenny for when I'm not here.
"A cancer trip is funny. Mine is totally different to hers. She sees things 100 per cent different to me, so I have got to be wary of that and make it easier for her."
Before opening Dymocks, Harry was a banker with National Australia Bank and Bendigo Bank but eventually his passion for reading led him to his true vocation.
"I was an early reader," he said.
"I could read when I was four. The first book I read was Biggles - then I was hooked.
"I spent 22 years with National before I moved to Bendigo Bank heading their commercial lending in Geelong.
"I moved to Bendigo in 2000 when they started to push through the community banking program and I headed the finance side of that."
His perspective on life changed four years later.
"In 2004, I'd done so much travel (throughout Victoria) in that four years, my wife had a heart attack and I just thought 'nup'. Then the book shop came up and I thought 'why not?'
It was a change Harry has never regretted.
"We have had some wonderful events, brought wonderful authors to Bendigo and still have good relationships with some of them," he said.
"Through the years I have loved talking with authors and other people about their ideas. I truly believe everyone has a story, whether they get the opportunity to tell it or not.
"It's been rewarding."
So voracious is Harry's passion for books and reading that he said he can read up to 20 books a month and has no issue re-reading his favourites.
"I have no qualms reading a book for the 10th, 12th or 13th time. I always find something different," he said. "The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit - I have read them between 15 and 20 times each over my lifetime.
"I loved the first four Harry Potter books. I think they are the best with the others being a bit forced in my view. But the first four - for any young kids - are brilliant books.
"My first foray into serious horror was Stephen King. My brother snuck me into the drive-in to watch The Shining and I loved that movie so much I thought I have got to read that book.
"So I bought it and fell in love with it and now have every single hard back edition of Stephen King."
No matter what books people read, Harry said the act of reading was important.
"Every one of us is so rushed for time and need a little space and 'me time' to recharge their batteries," he said.
"So when you decide to read, you are physically creating space for yourself.
"It doesn't matter what you read, you achieve more than simply reading a book."
Harry said his favourite book had become relevant to him in the past few years.
"Probably my favourite book of all time is The Five People You Meet In Heaven by Mitch Albom," he said.
"It's not a religious book or anything. It's a fictional book but it goes on the premise of 'why did I meet that person at that time in my life?'.
"This book explains that once you die and you're in heaven you find out why things happened at (certain) times."
As well as the pride Harry has taken in his staff and business, he said he was also proud of the connection he had with the Bendigo community.
"Aside from being my own boss and controlling my own destiny, I am proud we have navigated through tough times and come out with strong profitable business," he said.
"I'm proud of my staff and proud everything we do is local. I am a believer in putting back into communities.
"The schools we have supported over the years along with working with the library are things I have loved. I will miss all those things and am privileged and proud of my association with the people of Bendigo for just on 19 years. It's something I don't take for granted."
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
