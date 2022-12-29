Bendigo Advertiser
Homeless man brought to court for failing to notify authorities of address change

Petula Bowa
Petula Bowa
Updated December 29 2022 - 4:12pm, first published 3:30pm
Offender was squatting, court hears

A registered sex offender was forced to front the Bendigo Magistrates Court after failing to notify the required authorities of a change of his living situation.

