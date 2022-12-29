Offender was squatting, court hears

A registered sex offender was forced to front the Bendigo Magistrates Court after failing to notify the required authorities of a change of his living situation.
The court heard the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, failed to notify authorities of his address change and committed a bail act offence.
Magistrate Russell Kelly said to the offender that every time he moved, he had to tell the sex offenders registry.
The court heard the accused was living at his father's house and his dad had an interim family violence order (FVO) against him.
The court was told that at one point, the man got out of the shower and started abusing his father, going on to get a knife and damage a car.
The man then woke up the next morning to abuse his father again.
Police were called and he was taken to the police station before being released on bail.
The accused went back to his father's house, thereby breaching his bail conditions.
His father called triple-0 and the accused was bailed again before Magistrate Kelly.
The court heard the man was bailed to a different address but had issues there.
On December 15, 2022, enquiries were made with the occupant of that house.
The occupant said the accused stayed at her house for one night, but police found him at a different address.
The court heard police were told he was squatting at a different place in town.
"You've just got to find somewhere to live," Magistrate Kelly said.
Opting to represent himself, the man said he didn't realise he only had 24 hours to make contact about address changes, and if he was bailed he could find another suitable place to stay at.
The prosecution said the accused was on bail for other offences, and was at risk of re-offending while on bail.
The magistrate released the man on bail and said he had to notify the sex offenders registry of his address.
"If you stuff it up again, you'll be locked up," Magistrate Kelly said.
The accused said he had a dog and his dog was the only thing he owned.
"I'm just trying to live my life," he said.
