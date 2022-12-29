Spirit bounce back from first loss with impressive road victory

In the aftermath of the Bendigo Spirit's first loss of the WNBL season last week, coach Kennedy Kereama said how his side responded to the heavy defeat would define the mentality of the group.
Wednesday night's win over the Adelaide Lightning in Adelaide showed the Spirit's hunger and belief had not been rocked by the loss.
Despite being without two key players - Abbey Wehrung and Tessa Lavey - the Spirit proved too good for the Lightning 78-66 to improve their record to 8-1.
"Incredibly proud of how the team stood up,'' Kereama said.
"Winning games at home is one thing, but travelling and winning games on the road is another.
"We had to train in a 40 degree day the day before (the game), we were down a couple of players, and Adelaide were in the same situation, but to beat Adelaide in Adelaide is never easy.
"They're a good team and their best basketball is as good as any in the competition.
"I thought our start was remarkable, and yes there were some (disappointing) patches, but for the most part of the game our basketball was pretty close to where we want to be.
"As a coach, that's all you can ask for."
The Spirit never trailed. They jumped the Lightning early, led by as many as 16 points and saw off a couple of threatening Adelaide runs.
They restricted the Lightning to 66 points - 12 points less than their season average.
"Good teams are going to make runs at you, but it seemed every time Adelaide made a run we had answers or stops,'' Kereama said.
"The thing for me that I was most pleased about was our defensive effort.
"Our defensive intent from the outset was where we needed it to be.
"When we were really locked in we were at our best."
With Wehrung and Lavey absent, the pressure on the Spirit starting five to perform intensified.
They delivered in spades, particularly reigning league MVP Anneli Maley.
The forward had 19 points and a stunning 24 rebounds to lead the Spirit to victory.
"Anneli was tremendous,'' Kereama said.
"I don't generally play anyone for 40 minutes because to play our brand of basketball no-one can generally go 40 minutes.
"Her intent to work and get on the glass was outstanding.
"That's got to be the baseline for her. When she puts her focus on that area first, and then builds her game outwards from rebounding, I think that's when she's at her best.
"From a defensive point of view she had a key matchup, so to be able to do both - defend at one end and still produce the output on the other end - was fantastic for us."
Alex Wilson ignited the Spirit offence early and finished with 15 points, while Kelsey Griffin hit three three-pointers in her 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Alicia Froling and Meg McKay chipped in with 11 points each and point guard Kelly Wilson had seven points and nine assists.
"You'd never question the effort and desire of this group,'' Kereama said.
"It's one thing this group is not short on. To have the ability and fortitude to bounce back from a less than desirable outcome last match was very pleasing."
Next up for the Spirit is a rematch with the only team to defeat them so far this season - Southside (7-3).
The game is in Melbourne on Friday, January 6, with the Spirit to back-up at home two days later against ladder-leader Melbourne Boomers.
