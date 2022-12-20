Macedon schools are set to get a much needed boost with works underway as part of another maintenance blitz, benefiting both students and teachers.
Member for Macedon Mary-Anne Thomas said the blitz - which includes repairing day to day wear and tear, fixing roofs and windows, repainting walls, resurfacing floors and replacing windows, pathways and stairs - would soon take place as part of the Planned Maintenance Program.
The program will see 80 schools across the state share in $4.51 million of funding for the works, which will ensure the schools are safe, modern and well maintained.
"This program is about making sure students and teachers have access to the safe and modern learning environments they deserve."
"From repairing day to day wear and tear to external surface repainting and addressing roof issues -the blitz will provide a huge benefit to our local schools and ensure they're properly maintained."
Planned Maintenance Program recipients in Macedon include Taradale Primary School which has received $20,000 for addressing high priority maintenance tasks including ceiling repair, external floor revarnishing, fascia repainting, roof repair, wall repainting, shade structure repainting, addressing the school's roof and structural issues.
Yandoit Primary School has received $55,000 for high priority maintenance works on the school's Shelter in Place building.
Macedon Primary School has received $64,189 and Gisborne Secondary College has received $20,000.
