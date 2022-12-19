Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Vandals target new Lake Weeroona playground

Updated December 19 2022 - 7:17pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture supplied by City of Greater Bendigo/Facebook.

VANDALS are unlikely to stop the reopening of Lake Weeroona's playground.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.