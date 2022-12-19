Vandals target new Lake Weeroona playground

VANDALS are unlikely to stop the reopening of Lake Weeroona's playground.
The new playground's official opening has been postponed after the site was targeted over the weekend.
City of Greater Bendigo staff still plan to unofficially open the space to the public sometime this week, if possible, but may need to wait to get replacement equipment.
They are disappointed with the damage but at this stage are determined to meet a promise to reopen the popular playground before Christmas Day.
The previous play space was one of city's busiest playgrounds.
It boasted 80,000 visits in 2021.
The council launched a rebuild of the ageing playground overlooking the lake earlier this year.
It has reported the damage to police.
Anyone with information should contact the Bendigo police station.
