Man who conned his employer out of thousands of dollars sentenced in court

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
December 20 2022 - 8:00am
The time swindler: man's fake timesheets backfired on him, court told

A central Victorian man, who had a gambling addiction and defrauded a local business out of thousands of dollars through false timesheets, has been sentenced in the Bendigo Magistrates Court.

