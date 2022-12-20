Bendigo Advertiser
Echuca business, Café 3564, taken to court for not back-paying Chinese worker

Petula Bowa
By Petula Bowa
Updated December 20 2022 - 5:59pm, first published 2:00pm
Cafe heavily fined for underpaying 'vulnerable' migrant worker

A central Victorian business has been slapped with a hefty fine in the Federal Circuit and Family Court for failing to comply with a Compliance Notice issued for underpaying an employee.

