Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Maryborough District Health Service urges residents to stay vigilant to COVD

Chris Pedler
By Chris Pedler
Updated December 20 2022 - 4:17pm, first published 11:26am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Maryborough hospital urges people to stay COVID-safe during Christmas holidays

Central Victorians are being urged to remain COVID vigilant during the holiday season as the latest wave of coronavirus sweeps through the state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Pedler

Chris Pedler

Journalist and entertainment writer

Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.