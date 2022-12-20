Maryborough hospital urges people to stay COVID-safe during Christmas holidays

Central Victorians are being urged to remain COVID vigilant during the holiday season as the latest wave of coronavirus sweeps through the state.
Maryborough District Health Service chief executive Nickola Allan said it was important to stay COVID-safe to protect yourself, your family, friends and community this summer.
"While many of us have been dreaming of a COVID-free Christmas the reality is that we are experiencing another wave," said Mrs Allan.
Read more:
"While numbers appear to have plateaued since November, COVID-19 is still well and truly here in the Central Goldfields and surrounds."
Mrs Allan said a lot of people would be moving through the state during the holiday season.
"We all know the festive season is traditionally a time for gatherings with family and friends with lots of movement across the state," she said.
"With new variants contributing to the number of new infections, it is important to stay vigilant to protect yourself and others this holiday season."
The MDHS said tips for a COVID-safe festive season included celebrating outdoors when possible, getting tested if you had symptoms and keeping the home well ventilated.
If you test positive you should stay home for five days or until you have no symptoms and wear a high-quality mask where you can't physically distance from others.
"Don't bring COVID to the party - stay at home if you feel unwell or show any symptoms," Mrs Allan said.
"This is really important to help our most vulnerable family and community members, who are at a higher risk of getting very sick, to stay well."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.