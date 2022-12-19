Update, 11am:
Two people have been taken to hospital following the crash at Strathallan this morning.
A woman in her 50s was airlifted to The Alfred in a stable condition with upper and lower body injuries.
Meanwhile, a man in his 20s was taken to Bendigo Health in a stable condition with no obvious injuries.
Update, 8.45am:
An air ambulance is en route to the scene of a crash between two vehicles at Strathallan.
An Ambulance Victoria spokes person said paramedics were called the crash around 7.15am.
"Paramedics are on scene assessing two people.The air ambulance has been dispatched," they said.
Earlier
A PERSON was trapped for more than half an hour following a crash at Strathallan, near Rochester this morning.
Emergency service crews including three Country Fire Authority units from Echuca and an SES team were called to the scene at the corner of Odea Road and Echuca-Nanneella Road at 7.15am on Tuesday morning.
A CFA spokesperson said two vehicles were involved in the crash.
Read more:
"One was on its side when crews arrived and one person was trapped," they said.
"Rescue crews worked to free the person who was removed by 8am and put in to the care of paramedics."
"Crews have declared the scene under control and will stay there until a tow truck arrives."
It is unclear what injuries, if any, people involved in the crash have sustained.
More to come
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
