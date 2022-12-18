Police are searching for a missing teen, who may be in Maryborough.
The 13-year-old was last seen leaving an address on Gladstone Street, Maryborough at 2.30pm on Saturday December 18, 2022.
Tahlia is described as being 180cm tall with long blonde hair and having braces on her teeth.
Anyone with information about Tahlia's whereabouts should contact Maryborough Police Station on (03) 5460 3300.
