Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Rotary Club of Bendigo Community Carols sees Christmas favourites performed for hundreds

Updated December 19 2022 - 8:05am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of people filled Rosalind Park on Sunday night to ring in thee festive season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.