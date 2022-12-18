Hundreds of people filled Rosalind Park on Sunday night to ring in thee festive season.
The always-popular Rotary Club of Bendigo Community Carols saw a number of cracking Christmas performances and a visit from Santa before he gets ready to deliver presents across the world this weekend.
Crowds will surely be in the Christmas spirit after a night of live entertainment.
The countdown is now on for families with just six sleeps until Christmas.
