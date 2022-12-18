Strauch claims silver medal at World Short Course Championships

Bendigo's Jenna Strauch claimed a silver medal in the women's 4 x 100m medley relay at the World Short Course Championships.
Strauch and her Aussie team-mates finished second behind the United States in front of an adoring home crowd at Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre.
Strauch swam the breaststroke leg for the star-studded Aussie team that included Olympic champions Kaylee McKeown (backstroke), Emma McKeon (butterfly) and Meg Harris (freestyle).
Strauch produced a gutsy swim. She more than held her own as she went head-to-head with American star Lily King.
The Americans had to swim a world record time of 3:44.35 to hold off the Aussies by just 0.57 of a second.
"I'm so excited to be a part of this,'' Strauch said after the final.
"It's something I've been working towards for a long time. To soak it up in front of a home crowd is something I could only dream of."
On Saturday, Strauch swam in the heats of the 4 x 50m medley relay team and helped the Australians qualify fastest for the final.
Strauch was replaced by Chelsea Hodges for the final on Saturday night and the Australian team won the gold medal.
The silver medal on Sunday night capped a career-best 12 months for Strauch.
After making her Olympic debut in Tokyo in 2022, the 25-year-old won two silver medals and two bronze medals at the world championships and Commonwealth Games earlier this year.
Ealier this week, she also swam a personal best time in the 200m breaststroke final in Melbourne and finished fourth in the final.
