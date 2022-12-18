Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Strauch claims silver medal at World Short Course Championships

By Adam Bourke
Updated December 18 2022 - 10:30pm, first published 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jenna Strauch on her way to a silver medal. Picture by Getty Images

Bendigo's Jenna Strauch claimed a silver medal in the women's 4 x 100m medley relay at the World Short Course Championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.