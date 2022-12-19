Square snaps Sandhurst winning streak in emphatic style

Golden Square is the team to beat for the BDCA women's premiership.
The Bulldogs inflicted reigning premier Sandhurst's first loss since the 2020-21 grand final in a high-scoring game at Club Court on Sunday.
The highly-anticipated first clash of the season between the two top teams lived up to expectations.
Golden Square's brilliant top-order was the catalyst for the 50-run win.
Sarah Mannes and Tammy Norquay, who was coming off the first century in BDCA women history, put the Sandhurst bowlers under pressure for the first time this season.
They added 105 for the first wicket inside 15 overs before Norquay fell for 38 off 37 balls.
Paige Conder fell cheaply, but that didn't stop Square's momentum as Mannes and the big hitting Sarah Perry continued to take the game on.
Mannes, the most prolific batter in the competition's short history, looked capable of breaking through for a well-deserved first century.
In the end she had to settle for her third half-century of the season.
With three balls remaining in the innings, Mannes was dismissed for a superb 90 off 78 balls, including 12 fours.
Perry made 35 not out off just 20 balls in an imposing team total of 3-182 off 25 overs.
Sandhurst had the batting firepower to chase down the big score, but Square's bowlers, particularly through the middle overs, gave little away.
It was 12-year-old Sienna Barnett who put the clamps on Sandhurst's top-order.
The pint-sized medium-pacer showed she has a bright future in the game by taking 1-12 off four overs, including one maiden.
She picked up the wicket of Amanda O'Neill for 34 after an opening partnership of 62.
The Dragons needed 12 runs per over off the final 10 overs.
The classy Kate Shallard did her best to get the Dragons back in the game.
Shallard hit 13 boundaries on her way to 77 off 64 balls - her third half-century of the season - before being run out.
The Dragons finished 6-132 off their 25 overs.
Aside from Barnett, Norquay bowled tightly for Square, conceding just 14 runs off her five overs.
Mannes completed a fine all-round game by taking 3-28 in a five-over spell to finish the Sandhurst innings.
In the only other game played for the weekend, Bendigo Goers proved too strong for White Hills.
After being sent into bat, the Goers compiled 2-138 off 25 overs.
Tina Benoit top-sored with 39, while Amy Ryan (37 not out), Hannah Graham (24) and Dannielle Flood (23 not out) all made strong contributions.
White Hills' best bowler was Mayumi Virajani, who took 1-15 off her five overs.
In reply, only two White Hills batters made more than five.
Skipper Letesha Bawden led the way with a fine 41, while Kylie Thompson finished 17 not out.
Graham completed a great game for the Goers by taking 4-5 off just 1.4 overs.
The Demons were bowled out for 85 - 53 runs short of the Goers.
The West Bendigo versus Bendigo game wasn't played.
The competition has an extended break over the Christmas-New Year period.
Round eight is scheduled for Sunday, January 29.
Ladder after round seven: Golden Square 42, Sandhurst 36, Bendigo Goers 24, Strathdale 24, Bendigo 18, White Hills 12, West Bendigo 6.
