Catching drug-drivers, breathalysing drink-drivers, monitoring speed, going to the gym and playing with her dog are all in a day's work for this hardworking police officer.
Bobbie-Lea Blackmore is a Senior Constable at Bendigo Police, where she has worked for half a decade.
Her dedication to protecting her community is what attracted her to the force, and what has kept her in it all these years.
"I love the fact that I can wake up and I don't hate the fact that I'm going to work," Senior Constable Blackmore said.
"I actually enjoy it. That's awesome. It's a really good crew that I work with as well, which makes a big difference."
For the past year, Senior Constable Blackmore has been a highway patrol officer - a role she relishes.
The dedicated officer has had people close to her involved in a serious collision. It's what motivated her to change from the uniform section to highway patrol.
"I knew people that shouldn't be on the roads," she said.
"I wanted to make some sort of difference to the road toll."
Senior Constable Blackmore said her family and friends use the road and she joined highway patrol to make it safer for them.
The officer also recently made the move to Bendigo, but was born and raised in Castlemaine, giving her intimate knowledge of the Greater Bendigo area and its roads - highly beneficial to her job.
She says she has a vocation to help others as she gets older.
"I used to work at the Juvenile Justice Centre," Senior Constable Blackmore said.
"Going from that to Vic Police is sort of similar, in the way of dealing with troubled people.
"So it was a good stepping stone for here.
"[But] I figured I could help more coming down this path."
The highway patrol officer said variety was another perk of the job.
"It is good knowing that it's not the same thing every day."
Joining highway patrol has had a big influence on Senior Constable Blackmore, changing the way she sees driving, and the way she herself drives.
"I would say I'm a lot more alert," she said.
When her friends and family go on long road trips, Senior Constable Blackmore gets them to send her a message so she knows they have arrived safely.
"It's not you (driving) that I'm worried about," she said.
"It's the other people on the road, and that's quite often the case."
