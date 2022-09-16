Crime rates are decreasing but in some places sexual assault is on the rise

OVERALL crime rates have dropped in Greater Bendigo, but there's been an almost 30 per cent surge in the number of sexual assaults reported across the region, according to Crime Statistics Agency data released on Thursday.
The CSA data yesterday shows the number of sexual assaults across Greater Bendigo rose from 392 to 509 in the 12 months to June 30 - a 29.8% increase which was also a 10-year high.
The numbers are a stark contrast to those across the state, where serious and violent crimes were down 3.7 per cent in the overall number of crimes committed against another person.
"While we did see an increase in sexual offences post-Covid lockdowns, the influx is not surprising given the majority of this type of offending happens behind closed doors," Bendigo Superintendent John Kearney said.
"These offences can incorporate historical incidents that occurred."
He said Victoria Police have improved their response to sexual crimes and the increase in offences could be linked to the community feeling greater confidence in reporting these crimes.
"We want to remind the community that we take all types of sexual offending extremely seriously. If you have been a victim of sexual violence, our specially trained detectives within the Bendigo Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Taskforce (SOCIT) are here to support you with sensitivity and anonymity."
In 2021, there were 10,973 total recorded offences in the Bendigo region, compared to this year's figure of 10,011, a modest 8.7 per cent decrease.
There was an overall drop in property and deception offences in the region - from 5094 in 2021 to 4600 this year. Drug-related offences also decreased, from 622 recorded offences last year to 425 this year.
There were 69 less public order and security offences recorded this year compared to last.
"While it is incredibly positive to see a decrease on offences recorded in Bendigo, we know that Covid lockdowns are a contributing factor to this decline. As we continue to emerge from the pandemic environment, we can expect to see a gradual increase in crime across our region," Superintendent Kearney said.
"However, police have certainly not been sitting on their hands waiting for this increase in crime to occur. Over the coming months, police will continue to maintain a highly-visible presence in the community to keep people safe and ensure any increase in criminal offending is minimal."
In Mount Alexander, the total number of criminal offences recorded for the same period increased slightly - from 889 offences to 985.
Sexual assault offences jumped from 33 in 2021 to 68 in 2022 - just more than double in a 12 month period.
Property and deception offences also rose in the region - from 151 recorded crimes to 219 in 2022.
Crimes against the person however dropped in Mount Alexander from 139 to 108 year-on-year.
Drug offences in the area also decreased by more than 50 per cent - going from 39 recorded offences in 2021 to 16 in 2022.
In the Campaspe area, crime was down from 3309 recorded offences in 2021 to 3283 in 2022.
Crimes against the person saw an increase of 77 recorded offences - with sexual assault worryingly climbing from 121 to 132 in the twelve month period.
The number of property and deception offences decreased from 1,436 to 1,372 in the same time frame.
Drug offences also dropped in Campaspe - there were 161 recorded cases in 2021 compared to 106 this year.
Criminal offences dropped in the Macedon Ranges - from 2,849 to 1,944 recorded in the last 12 months.
This region saw crimes against the person (including sexual assault) lower from 461 to 362 recorded in the same period.
Property and deception offences decreased (from 967 to 801) as well as drug offences (206 to 132) from 2021 to 2022.
The Loddon region also saw a decrease in overall crime with 506 offences recorded this year compared in 573 last year.
However, crimes against the person (from 106 to 124) and property and deception (from 231 to 240) rose slightly between 2021 and 2022. There were 17 more sexual assault offences recorded in 2022.
There was one less drug offence recorded (24 to 23) during the reporting period.
Crime in Gannawarra significantly dropped, with 976 recorded offences in 2021 to 775 in 2022.
Overall, crimes against the person, including sexual assault, decreased from 151 recorded offences to 141 in 2022.
Property and deception offences also fell - going from 312 cases in 2021 to 295 in 2022.
There was a similar trend with drug offences which dropped from 81 to 59 in the same period.
Buloke
The Buloke area experienced a similar drop in the overall number of recorded offences with 312 reported in 2022 compared to last years figure of 411.
In 2021 there were 73 crimes against the person reported and 59 in 2022. Sexual assault numbers were also down.
Property and deception offences increased slightly - going from 106 in 2021 to 115 this year.
Drug offences in Buloke more than doubled with 14 recorded offences in 2021 and 43 in 2022.
Victoria
State-wide there were 469,506 criminal offences recorded in overall for the year ending June 2022, representing a 10 per cent decrease from the same twelve-month period in 2021.
This figure is the lowest number of criminal offences committed in the year ending June since 2014.
Across the state there were also 38,280 less victims of crime than in 2017.
Robberies were at their lowest rates since 2005, with a 7 per cent drop year-on-year.
Victoria also saw a 3.1 per cent reduction in family violence incidents.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.