Man charged over alleged firewood fraud

Police have charged a man following an alleged theft and deception involving the supply of firewood in Kangaroo Flat.
Police have alleged approximately $30,000 of firewood was sold to a victim in south-western Victoria in October, but the product was never supplied.
It is also alleged the man convinced a business owner to deliver approximately $9000 of wood to a third party for which he was never paid.
The man is also alleged to have misrepresented himself to obtain approximately $1000 worth of tools.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A warrant was executed on Friday, December 9 and a Toyota Hilux, suspected as being the proceeds of crime, was seized.
The 20-year-old Kangaroo Flat man was arrested and has been charged with four counts of obtain property by deception.
He has been bailed to appear before Bendigo Magistrates' Court in February.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
Peter has worked in a variety of senior leadership roles within the local media industry across more than three decades, and enjoys being part of a team committed to keeping Bendigo up to date with the latest news and sport.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.