Kangaroo Flat man facing four charges over alleged firewood fraud

Peter Kennedy
By Peter Kennedy
Updated December 15 2022 - 3:45pm, first published 7:48am
Man charged over alleged firewood fraud

Police have charged a man following an alleged theft and deception involving the supply of firewood in Kangaroo Flat.

