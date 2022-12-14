Court hears troubled man drove at speed of over 200 kmh through city streets

A man who sped through Bendigo streets at speeds in excess of 200 kilometres an hour has been sentenced for his 'pernicious' and 'prolonged' driving offences.
The man, who the Bendigo Advertiser has chosen not to name, was detected speeding through a busy city intersection on September 9 this year.
The court heard the man was trying to end his life.
Magistrate Ross Maxted said it was a "mission to take his life".
"...He's lucky he didn't kill someone," he said.
"He was exposing everyone to a danger he couldn't care less about."
The court heard the man cut off two other vehicles as he turned left at high speed, causing them to brake suddenly to avoid a collision.
The man was ejected from his car, before he fled the scene, with police having to search to find him. The man was taken to hospital for minor injuries.
Magistrate Maxted said the incident was "appallingly dangerous" and placed the two drivers the man cut off at "grave risk".
The man's lawyer said his client was on meth at the time of his earlier offending and there was a period where he wasn't taking his medication.
The court the man had also attempted to take his own life when he was initially remanded in custody.
The man's lawyer said his client was suffering from acute mental health issues.
Magistrate Maxted said the defendant's issues weren't that acute because he had not been admitted to any hospital.
A psychologist report submitted to the court stated the man had a brain injury.
Magistrate Maxted said it was not within a psychologist's scope to make such a diagnosis as they were not a neuroscientist or medical professional.
The court heard the man was now medicated and receiving treatment in prison from a psychiatrist.
The court heard there were six other events where the man had driven at a high speed, where he drove erratically, drove unlicensed, had also evaded police, provided police a false name, and where he had failed an oral fluid test.
The man had also twice been clocked driving at 150 kilometres an hour.
When caught for speeding in other instances he said he had been overtaking but realised he was going over the speed limit and his car had a problem with the spark plugs.
"He's a bit of a recidivist," Magistrate Maxted said.
The man's lawyer said the man, who had already served 96 days of pre-sentence detention, planned to live with his parents who were in their 80s.
The magistrate said the defendant sounded like a wounded man, but not competent or capable enough to look after his elderly parents.
The man's lawyer said the man's mother was active and even attended court.
The magistrate said the psychologist who assessed the offender painted a "picture of embellishment" about the man's elderly parents and their health.
The prosecution said a further term of imprisonment was warranted for the man, given the circumstances of the offending.
Magistrate Maxted said the man had significant history of driving offences but conceded he had a mental health condition and cognition and neuropsychological issues, meaning prison would be more onerous.
The magistrate sentenced the man to one year of imprisonment with a non-parole period of six months. The 96 days already served will be deducted from his sentence.
The man's licence was also cancelled for 18 months, he must complete a safe driving program, and he was fined $4500.
