Court hears of pregnancy and substance abuse in unhinged bail application

A 'chaotic' and lengthy bail application in the Bendigo Magistrates Court - featuring witness testimony, shocking revelations coming to light, frustrated parties and an explosive ending - has been rejected.
The young defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was in custody for an alleged assault but applied for bail on the grounds of compelling reasons.
"In my view.... he is a person with a high degree of committing offences while on bail," Magistrate Ross Maxted said.
"He is an unacceptable risk entirely, without doubt, of committing offences while on bail."
The court heard details of an alleged incident that occurred on December 8, involving the man and his partner having a heated argument at a bus stop.
Police received a call from a witness who said the man was attempting to kick his partner, was choking her and standing over the top of her.
Due to fearing for the victim's safety, a second witness who was driving past, pulled over and asked the man if there a need for that, to which he allegedly said "come on c***" and put his fists in front of his face and then struck the witness.
The man allegedly said "I've got a f***ing knife and I've been in jail," and pulled out the knife.
The witness stepped back and fell on the ground. The man allegedly kicked him several times and he bled from the head.
A scuffle between the two men occurred before they separated.
The police were called and saw the witness bleeding with a torn shirt. The man was arrested and police allegedly found his knife and 0.76 grams of methamphetamine.
The man was interviewed but refused to cooperate with police and no comment was made.
Magistrate Maxted asked the man what his compelling reasons for his bail application were.
The man said he'd always been a compelling reason.
The magistrate said the application was 'chaotic' and adjourned the bail application for the man to obtain legal advice.
The man's bail application proceeded, with him continuing to be self represented, and witnesses were called to give evidence.
The court heard from the man's partner, who cannot be named for legal reasons.
She told the court she was pregnant and said she wasn't concerned about the man getting bail and denied he put his hands around her throat and said they were instead hugging.
The partner denies the assault ever took place.
The man then called his aunty as the next witness and asked her if she's seen him be violent to his partner to which she said no.
The court later heard the man's aunty say she knew he assaulted a different female, and took back her original statement.
The man's aunty also revealed the man's father was in custody and the man had an issue with drugs that she was trying to help him with.
The court heard the man's aunty had also abused substances in her past and had a criminal history.
Police prosecutors told the court the man "had quite an extensive history."
"History of assault, assault with weapons, and family violence assaults...," one prosecutor said.
The court heard the man was recently released from prison for different offences.
The prosecutor said the man wasn't complying with his Community Corrections Order (CCO) and if he was released he'd reoffend.
The prosecutor said the man's offending was continuing and nothing could mediate his risk in this case.
The court also heard the man had a medical condition and needed urgent medical care.
The man said he wasn't happy with what was being alleged because it wasn't the truth and the way he treated his girlfriend was not the way police had reported.
"I'm not proud that I'm a risk to society... especially with a kid on the way," the young father to be said.
"I'm an idiot. I have a bad alcohol and drug addiction."
Magistrate Maxted said the man had problems regulating emotions and his behaviour was consistent with someone abusing methamphetamine.
The magistrate said the man did not make out exceptional circumstances and he endangered the safety and wellbeing of the community.
The man's bail was refused and he was remanded until early January when he returns to court. He is not allowed to contact his partner, due to an order, but will receive urgent medical attention for his condition.
The man said it was "f***ing bullsh*t ... That's my girlfriend and baby."
The man was removed from the court room but screaming and loud bangs could still be heard.
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.