Emergency services are responding to a grass fire at Dalrymples Road at Dingee.
A community information alert was issued at 12.18pm for the towns of Auchmore, Calivil, Dingee, Pompapiel, Priarie, Tandara and Yallook.
The alert, issued by Country Fire Authority, says there is no immediate threat to the community and no action is required.
Smoke may be visible from nearby roads and communities. The situation is being monitored.
