BENDIGO'S council should have nothing to do with a rat bait that appears to kill native predators, an elected representative says.
Cr Julie Sloan wants the City of Greater Bendigo to formally freeze the use of "second generation anticoagulant rodenticide", a class of rat poison that kills through internal bleeding.
She will press fellow councillors on Monday to phase out the bait's use across all relevant procedures and contracts as soon as practicable.
There was growing evidence wedge tailed eagles and powerful owls can die if they eat too many poisoned rodents, Cr Sloan says.
One study suggests multiple animals found in and around Bendigo are at risk including phascogales, quolls, goannas, lizards, dogs and cats.
"If we are to work towards achieving safer, sustainable outcomes for wildlife and nature it is critical to recognise the importance of removing second generation anticoagulant rodenticides from our environment," Cr Sloan said in a briefing document ahead of Monday's meeting.
Momentum for change appears to be building. The Municipal Association of Victoria has called for a statewide review of the baits' use and Bendigo's council has fielded questions from concerned members of the public.
Council officers commission baiting when and where needed to protect city assets.
They have confirmed they recently stopped the baits' use in its current pest management contract.
"This change will be maintained in the contract refresh, planned for December 2022," council officers have told elected representatives.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.