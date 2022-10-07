Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Olympic champions to swim in Bendigo ahead of World Short Course Championships

Updated October 7 2022 - 5:22am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mollie O'Callaghan, Kaylee McKeown and Jenna Strauch will be in Bendigo with the Dolphins squad.

Bendigo swimming product Jenna Strauch and her Australian squad team-mates are coming to Bendigo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.