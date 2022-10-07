Bendigo swimming product Jenna Strauch and her Australian squad team-mates are coming to Bendigo.
Strauch and the Dolphins will travel to Bendigo in December to finalise their preparations ahead of the World Short Course Championships.
The 36 strong Dolphins squad will be based in Bendigo for the team's staging camp from December 6-10, prior to travelling to Melbourne for the 16th FINA World Swimming Championships (25m) from December 13-18.
The Dolphins will train out of the Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre in Kangaroo Flat, with a program of community engagement activities, including open training sessions, planned for the team's stay in Bendigo.
"Growing up I idolised the Dolphins and I know how much it will mean to the kids in Bendigo to see us around town and have the opportunity to watch us train in their pool," Strauch said.
"It's fantastic to take this camp out to the regions and ensure we maximise the platform provided by a World Championships in our own backyard to inspire as many of the next generation as we can."
Strauch, Australia's premier women's 200m breaststroker, is coming off a breakout 12 months in the pool.
The former Bendigo East junior represented Australia at the Tokyo Olympics, won two silver medals at this year's world championships and backed-up with another silver medal at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
The Dolphins squad heading to Bendigo includes eight Olympic gold medalists - Emma McKeon, Kaylee McKeown, Mack Horton, Kyle Chalmers, Madi Wilson, Meg Harris, Chelsea Hodges and Mollie O'Callaghan.
Swimming Australia high performance director Tamara Sheppard welcomed the opportunity to engage with the broader swimming community in Victoria.
"The opportunity to represent your country on home soil is rare in swimming and we wanted to ensure we took the chance to involve our passionate swimming family in regional Victoria as part of this experience," Sheppard said.
"It's a quality facility in Bendigo and I'm sure we will be warmly embraced so I know our athletes will appreciate the ability to finalise their preparations in such an environment."
"We appreciate the support of the City of Greater Bendigo in making this camp possible and look forward to engaging with the broader community in December."
Bendigo council mayor Andrea Metcalf said the Dolphins will be warmly welcomed.
"We are delighted the Australian Dolphins are coming to train at our wonderful Gurri Wanyarra Wellbeing Centre. Our first-class facility is an ideal environment for the national swimmers as they prepare for the World Short Course Championships," Cr Metcalf said.
"The Dolphins will be warmly welcomed during their stay in December and I encourage the athletes to make the most of their time in Bendigo and explore our beautiful city."
