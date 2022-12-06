Suicide Prevention Awareness Network Central Victoria has launched a new video series aimed at encouraging individuals and organisations to identify and prevent suicide.
The series, called Tough Times from the Heart, has been created for people experiencing thoughts of suicide and those closest to them, with videos sharing the lived experiences of four individuals told to author and journalist Justin Smith.
They aim to normalise conversations around suicide and reduce stigma, and available to use for free by any for any individual, business, club or organisation.
According to the federal government, suicide is the leading cause of death for young Australians.
SPAN CV Chair Rod Flavell said the video series addresses alarming suicide statistics.
"In 2021, 3144 Australians died by suicide, and from the 1st of January to the 31st of August this year, 473 suspected suicide deaths were reported in Victoria alone," he said.
"We have been working with our partners at Tobin Brothers and Walk For Mental Health to produce the series, which will help people to look out for the signs of suicide, learn how to get help, and how to reach out."
Contributors to the series include SPAN CV committee secretary and 2021 City of Greater Bendigo citizen of the year Alannah McGregor.
Ms McGregor lost two of her children to suicide within the space of a month and is determined to spread awareness far and wide.
"These videos will help to reduce the stigma of suicide within our communities and will also support those who are suffering to know how to keep going when you are reaching out for help and it cannot come quick enough," she said.
MORE NEWS:
2021 young citizen of the year Jed Zimmer has also contributed to the series. Mr Zimmer was a keen footy player but secretly battled crippling anxiety.
In 2020 he raised $20,000 for headspace Bendigo through a push-up challenge, completing 3318 push-ups over 25 days, highlighting the people who died by suicide in Australia in 2019.
Farmer Warren Davies also tells his story in one of the videos.
Known as The Unbreakable Farmer, Mr Davies is also a keynote speaker who shares his experience of becoming a successful farmer through themes of resilience, persistence, determination, leadership and wellbeing.
Mental health doctor and award-winning speaker Dr Skye Kinder is featured in the fourth video.
Dr Kinder speaks about the challenges faced by people accessing support for mental health issues, and the importance of seeking help sooner, rather than later.
The videos are available at spancv.org.au.
If you or someone you know needs support, contact:
If you are looking for a mental health service, visit betterhealth.vic.gov.auIf life is in danger, phone Triple Zero (000).
