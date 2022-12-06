Bendigo Advertiser
SPAN CV launches video series to help identify and prevent suicide

By Jonathon Magrath
Updated December 7 2022 - 8:33am, first published December 6 2022 - 8:30pm
Suicide prevention and mental health awareness ambassadors Alannah McGregor and Jed Zimmer feature in a new video series. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

Suicide Prevention Awareness Network Central Victoria has launched a new video series aimed at encouraging individuals and organisations to identify and prevent suicide.

