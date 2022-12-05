Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Planning panel pokes holes in Mount Alexander Shire's Harcourt plans

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated December 5 2022 - 5:56pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A COUNCIL should abandon its push to redraw Harcourt's boundaries until it knows whether its proposed rules can protect perilously threatened species, an independent planning panel says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.