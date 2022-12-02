Bendigo is celebrating a successful night at the Victorian Tourism Awards with three gold, two silver and two bronze awards claimed through the region.
Gold awards were presented to Bendigo Visitor Centre for excellence in visitor servicing, Bendigo Tourism for its Viva Bendigo tourism marketing campaign and Marong's Big 4 Caravan Park for best caravan and holiday parks.
Balgownie Estate won silver in the unique accommodation category while the City of Greater Bendigo picked up silver in the local government award for tourism.
Read more:
Bronze awards went to the Central Deborah Motel in the 4 to 4.5 star deluxe accommodation category and Rambling Wine Tours based out of Seymour.
City of Greater Bendigo tourism and major events manager Terry Karamaloudis said Bendigo had again shown why it was at the top of recognition lists for tourism.
"It's always pleasing to be acknowledged at state level," he said. "Those awards celebrate excellence in various fields across the state.
"It's really great recognition for not only for the staff at the city but it acknowledges the great support council gives in allowing the tourism and major events unit to function.
"Tourism and events are not considered essential services in the Local Government Act but it's important council understands the impact of events and supports us."
Sadly, the Bendigo Art Gallery's Elvis: Direct From Graceland exhibition missed out on winning an award in the major events and festival category with the Tesselaar KaBloom Festival, Australian Grand Prix and Foo Fighters at Kardinia Park taking the top three spots.
The Macedon Ranges Autumn Festival was also recognised with a gold award in the festivals and events category.
Macedon RangesShire mayor Annette Death said she was thrilled to see council recognised.
"The last couple of years have presented significant challenges for tourism," she said. "We have worked really hard to get tourists back to the region to visit our amazing attractions and support our local businesses."
Mr Karamaloudis said the Bendigo region's strong tourism performance in 2022 did not mean the industry had yet recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are fooling ourselves if we said we have recovered. We are still recovering," he said. "The awards last night are clear indication Greater Bendigo, as a destination, is driving a positive recovery process and will continue to do so.
"(The awards) are also a really strong acknowledgment of our community generally in terms of how we have been able to work and collaborate together to drive recovery process form affects of the global pandemic."
Looking ahead, Mr Karamaloudis said the tourism and major events team, along with other tourism operators and traders in Bendigo, would continue to push for more opportunities to shine.
"I often use a term well known in the sports arena - we are hard at the ball," he said. "We won't be easing up. We have an enormous appetite to continue forging ahead.
"The commitment, passion, dedication and determination of the City of Greater Bendigo is second to none.
"We are constantly looking for new and unique events and experiences to attract more people to city that encourage them to stay longer and spend more money."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.