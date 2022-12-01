Why did the turtle cross the road? To find a new home to nest in!
As the weather heats up, you might see an increase in the number of turtles out and about for migration season.
The Mount Alexander Shire has issued a warning for people driving to be mindful of turtles crossing roads in search of wetlands with food resources and places to nest.
"It's currently turtle migration season which means there are turtles out and about in places they wouldn't ordinarily be, especially on roads," a Facebook post from the Shire said.
"Keep an eye out for them, and if you do feel the need to move them off the road, move them to the side they are travelling to, not the back to where they started."
According to the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning, most turtles migrate though water, however the eastern long-necked turtle is known for migrating over land.
"Often this can involve crossing roads, so motorists need to be aware to minimise the risk of injuring turtles on the move," a DELWP spokesperson said.
Eastern long-necked turtles can travel very long distances in search of new homes. The biggest threat to them is being struck by cars while crossing roads.
MORE NEWS:
The species is native to Victoria and usually breeds between December and February, with breeding signified by head bobbing.
As its name suggests, the turtles' necks can grow up to 25 centimetres long. They are known to hunt by bending their necks under their shell and getting close enough to strike at prey, similar to the action of a snake.
The community can help protect turtles by logging sightings on the TurtleSAT app or online at turtlesat.org.au. For more information on the eastern long-necked turtle click here.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.