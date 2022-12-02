Pools are open across Bendigo and ready for you to make a splash this summer.
For the team of volunteers at Golden Square Pool on Maple Street, this year marks the 10th season since the community banded together to save the pool.
Sam Kane joined the initial fight in 2012 and has gone on to become president of the pool's committee. He said it was really exciting to open the gates last week.
"Not a lot of people thought we would last one year back when we saved the pool," he said. "To reach a milestone of 10 years is pretty extraordinary.
"It shows what the power of community and everyday people who volunteer their time for something they care about can really do. Our pool has been a testament to that.
"The achievement we're realising and celebrating this year is due to the people and many hands who have made it possible."
In 2020 the committee fought again to save the pool, campaigning for it to be included in the City of Greater Bendigo's master plan for the Golden Square Recreation Reserve.
Councillors at the time debated heavily before voting to include it in the plan.
Mr Kane said that gave the committee confidence to invest in the space.
"That decision of certainty around our future back in 2020 gave us the opportunity to look at what the next five or 10 years of the site, and the future of the pool, looks like for us," he said.
"We were always hamstrung not knowing if we were going to be around for the next two years, we were hesitant on making major investments on the site."
Volunteers have since worked hard to upgrade bits and pieces at the pool and have installed new shades, a community garden and a mural.
"We wanted to become a place that as more than just a place to swim, but a community hub where you could swim but you could also volunteer, meet new people, look after your health and wellbeing and just become part of your community," Mr Kane said.
"We're really proud that that's what the place has become 10 years on. We've been able to introduce community events like movie nights, food trucks, live music and things like that. We've also introduced a program to support our multicultural community on learning to swim."
A team of 80 volunteers helps run the pool's operations each season, with ages ranging from five years old to people in their early 80s.
Mr Kane said a 10th season celebration was being planned for early next year.
