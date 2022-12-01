Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Local News

Protesters claim Thales is implicated in war crimes in West Papua

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated December 2 2022 - 4:20pm, first published December 1 2022 - 3:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Bushmaster during a training exercise in Queensland last year. Picture by Defence

Activists staged a sit-in at the offices of Thales in Sydney on Thursday, claiming the company's Bushmaster armoured vehicles were linked to war crimes in West Papua.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.