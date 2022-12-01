RSPCA Victoria data shows the City of Greater Bendigo recorded one of the highest number of animal cruelty reports in the last financial year.
Bendigo had the tenth highest number of reports in Victoria with 282 - 23 fewer than the 2020-21 data.
Greater Geelong City Council topped the table with 552 reports.
Central Goldfields Shire was third in the list of animal cruelty reports per capita with 211 reports made.
Across the state, RSPCA Victoria inspectors responded to 10,577 cruelty reports with neglect making up 46 per cent of reports.
Types of neglect reported included animals not getting sufficient food, water, shelter or veterinary care while others included poor husbandry, lack of appropriate hygiene and insufficient grooming, shearing and farriery for horses.
This was reflected in Greater Bendigo's data where husbandry, grooming or living conditions; underweight animals; or sick and injured animals were the most reported issues to the RSPCA.
RSPCA Victoria chief inspector Michael Stagg said it was important people were aware of the most common type of cruelty so they could better recognise it.
"For many, the perception of animal cruelty relates to deliberate acts such as beating or wounding," he said. "While this does occur, the data consistently shows the most common form of cruelty is neglect.
"There are many responsible pet ownership resources available, and we encourage anyone who is the owner or person in charge of animals to be aware of their responsibilities to provide care, or alternatively to seek help from their local council, a veterinarian or animal welfare organisation."
Welfare concerns for dogs, cats and horses made up a majority of the 10,577 cruelty reports with 6846 involving dogs and puppies, 1922 involving cats and kittens and 1070 involving horses.
In 2021-22, RSPCA Victoria inspectors issued 287 notices to comply, undertook 74 prosecutions that resulted in 68 guilty findings and 46 disqualification orders.
Mr Stagg said the RSPCA believed the rise in cost of living combined with people being pet owners for the first time impacts how people were able to care for their pets.
"Many Victorians adopted pets during the pandemic - some as first-time pet owners - who may still require information or support to help them understand how to best care for their animals," he said.
"It is important all pet owners understand the specific needs of their pets in terms of food, water, shelter, grooming and exercise.
"If you are the owner or person in charge of an animal you have legal and moral obligations to that animal.
"RSPCA Victoria is committed to helping people better care for their pets however neglect is against the law and is never acceptable therefore we will hold people to account if they do not meet the required standards of care."
Anyone concerned about animal cruelty can make a report to RSPCA Victoria by calling (03) 9224 2222 or visiting www.rspcavic.org
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
