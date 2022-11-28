ONE OF the city's leading theatre companies will close down for part of next year while renovations are completed at their headquarters.
Bendigo Theatre Company president Vern Wall said the works to upgrade the Arts Shed in Allingham Street, Golden Square, would make it impossible to rehearse or perform in the black box theatre space.
"We're excited whats going to happening at the shed but we have had to pull things back quite a bit because we are facing a situation where council is doing major works at shed and we have quite a bit of work to do with supporting that," he said.
Read more:
"The Arts Shed is a great little venue but it is hard to work there in cold or hot weather. We hope these renovations makes it an intimate theatre that can be enjoyed enjoy all year round.
"It means for the first six months (of 2023) having no rehearsal or building space."
City of Greater Bendigo property services manager Daniella McClure said the works would begin in early 2023 and are expected to be completed by June.
Works will include removing an existing shipping container and installing a new shed, welding bay and fencing, decanting workshop props into the new shed and repairing the workshop floor.
"The City has allocated $150,000 in its current budget 2022/2023 to undertake the...works at the Bendigo Theatre Company Arts Shed in Allingham Street," Ms McClure said.
"The final works program will be set once a contract for the works has been awarded by the City.
"The City has been working with Bendigo Theatre Company to plan these works, including the best timing to undertake them. The works will provide much better spaces for rehearsing, performing and storing items."
Other works proposed to be done in 2023 ad 2024 are subject to budgeting and include restumping parts of the building, improve building access, heating and cooling and installing energy efficiency initiatives.
Mr Wall said the works in the first part of 2023 meant the theatre company would be limited in what it can produce.
"We have pulled out of doing a major musical (next year) but in September are looking at doing an English comedy, which will be the first major thing we do," he said.
"It is a difficult decision but we felt with what council are doing, we don't want to cause anything that could jeopardise their projects. The short term pain will mean a long term gain."
Mr Wall said the BTC committee did consider finding alternative rehearsal spaces to produce a major musical but that costs thwarted the plan.
"The biggest problem we have doing a major music at The Capital or Ulumbarra is suddenly throwing costs of hiring a rehearsal venue on top of production costs," he said.
"We priced it out but were looking at thousands of dollars, which makes it unviable to run a show.
"We can't look at increasing ticket prices. We Will Rock You was great show but COVID only allowed for a 50 per cent attendance, so we were able to just scrape through and cover costs. It is a balancing act all the time."
Mr Wall said the works would improve the black box theatre.
"Improved storage facilities that includes a shed in our back yard and removal of the container we have there," he said. "There will also be some work on flooring and some possible work on some of the walls with old paint on it.
"The company will also take the opportunity to see if can raise money to improve the dressing rooms and toilet facilities in conjunction with the rehearsal and change rooms."
Following the completion of the works Mr Walls said BTC is planning to host a re-opening that will unveil a new name for the theatre along with honour boards recognising the company's history.
"When the facility is finished we are looking at an open ceremony and naming of the theatre," Mr Wall said.
"We have honour boards for life members and alumni we want to display so we can recognise those people as part of our history and culture."
BTC moved in to the shed in the early 2000s.
"It was around the end of 1999 we got it but have only used as a black box theatre since about 2005," Mr Wall said."It's a council facility but we do most of the (caretaking) work.
"Council did wonderful work improving our green room with re-stumping and re-fitting the kitchen but over the years we have update the lighting, sound and seating."
Mr Wall said there are big plans in place for the company's return to major productions in 2024.
"(Youth theatre group) Tribe will do some smaller things that don't require having to build a set or have rehearsal space.
In July school holidays, they are looking at doing theatre in a week, where a production is worked up in whole week for a performance at the weekend.
"We also have big stuff we are working on for 2024 but for 2023 it will be second half year where we will be back on the boards."
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Chris has been with the Bendigo Advertiser for more than 10 years. He has great passion for the performing arts and is very supportive of the Bendigo live music scene. Outside of the news world Chris plays golf and, regardless of the result, loves watching St Kilda play in the AFL. He loves community theatre and has performed on stage with the Bendigo Theatre Company and worked with Baldrick himself, Tony Robinson. Story tips: chris.pedler@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.