As the sun begins to shine more regularly, the City of Greater Bendigo is preparing for a busy summer of events.
Kicking off with the lighting of the Christmas tree in Rosalind Park on Friday, December 2, the Summer in the Parks program features free or low-cost events hosted by local community groups and organisations from December to February.
Mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf said the lighting of the Christmas tree in the Piazza in Rosalind Park not only signifies the start of the festive season, but an exciting start to summer events.
"The traditional lighting of the tree marks the start of the festive season so it's an exciting time for the community," she said.
"There will be entertainment from 6.30pm onwards including roving Christmas characters, circus activities for children from Connected Circus, music and Christmas carols with popular local singer and musician Sherri Parry.
"At 7.45pm we have invited the amazing Australian swimmer Jenna Strauch, who won silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, to say a few words about her career in the pool.
"The Christmas tree will be lit about 8.45pm. The Bendigo letters will also be given a Christmas makeover so the Piazza will look very festive for photo opportunities during the day and at night."
Cr Metcalf said the Summer in the Parks program featured the return of many Christmas carol events across the region.
Families can get together and sing some classic Christmas songs at Heathcote and Epsom on December 3, Maiden Gully on December 4, Eaglehawk on December 9, and Axedale on December 11.
The traditional Rotary Club of Bendigo's carols event at Rosalind Park will take place on December 18.
"New Year's Eve will be celebrated with the traditional fireworks at 9.15pm and at midnight from the Poppet Head in Rosalind Park where you can see the sky light up from the Queen Elizabeth Oval," Cr Metcalf said.
The mayor advised the QEO car park would closed from 6am on New Year's Eve until 6am New Year's Day.
"It's important to ensure your animals and pets are secure and kept safe during the New Year celebrations," she said.
Outdoor cinema screenings will return in January at Heathcote's Barrack Reserve, Golden Square, Cooinda Park and Axedale Park and there is free music throughout February at the Garden for the Future, Crook Street Park, and Canterbury Park.
The city is also planning Australia Day celebrations across the region and at Lake Weeroona in conjunction with Bendigo Rotary.
"There's plenty more outdoor fun in January and February with Summer in the Parks presenting a wide range of live music events and classic movie nights under the stars so there's something for everyone," Cr Metcalf said.
"It's a perfect opportunity to enjoy free entertainment in our beautiful parks, support our local hospitality and dine out or picnic with family and friends."
Visit bendigosummerintheparks.com for full event details. Summer in the Parks is sponsored by Agnico Eagle Australia Fosterville.
