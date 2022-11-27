Police need your help to crack theft case

Police are appealing to anyone who has information about a theft from a car, which occurred in Kyneton on November 26.
At about 10:30am, the victim parked her vehicle, a white Holden station wagon, in Victoria Street in Kyneton, outside the Kyneton Aquatic Centre.
The victim's purse was left in the centre console of the car.
At about 11am, the victim returned to her car and found her bank cards and cash missing from her purse.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Senior Constable Woods at Kyneton Police station on (03) 5421 2900.
