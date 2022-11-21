'Truly brilliant': Elvis blockbuster pumped $67m into Bendigo

BENDIGO'S blockbuster Elvis exhibition pumped a whopping $67 million into the local economy, new Victorian government figures show.
The Australian exclusive added another $22 million into the state's economy, City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said as she opened a meeting of councillors on Monday night.
"This is truly brilliant and Council is thrilled to congratulate Bendigo Art Gallery director Jessica Bridgfoot and her fantastic team on delivering an exhibition that has resonated so strongly with residents and visitors," she said.
The newly released figures on the Elvis exhibition could be food for thought for the federal government, which is the only group still to commit funding, especially as the Commonwealth Games loom.
The City of Greater Bendigo has been attempting to amass the $48 million needed to renovate the Bendigo Art Gallery.
Councillors are expected later tonight to decide whether to unlock an extra six million for the build, on top of the $3 they previously agreed to set aside for the building.
Cr Metcalf said said Elvis's success proved why the council itself invested so heavily in the arts.
More to come.
